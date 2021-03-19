The Warner Announces DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

From the creators of the smash off-Broadway tour Dixie's Tupperware Party comes a brand-new streaming show, DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR starring Dixie Longate! In collaboration with the Palace Theater of Waterbury, DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR will stream for one night only, on April 3 at 7 pm!

Eighty percent of ticket sale proceeds will be shared equally between the two theaters through the generosity of Dixie's alter ego and creator, Kris Andersson. Andersson developed this new show to help performing arts venues across the country during the industrywide shutdown over the past year. Tickets are limited and are available on the Warner website and will not be available for purchase after April 2 at 11:59 pm. Please note the ticketing link will redirect you to purchase from the Palace Theater's website.

If you've been to the smash off-Broadway hit Dixie's Tupperware Party or spent time with her in Dixie's: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday) then you know Dixie's sweet charm and infectious southern drawl always keep you in stitches. This time around, she's going digital to bring you some new stories while she's mixing up some cocktails and challenging you to find the Happy Hours that are right in front of you but you may be overlooking.

What do you get when you mix gin, rum, vodka and tequila together? According to Dixie, if it doesn't lead you to doing something where you have to scroll through your photos from last night to find who you need to bake "apology cupcakes" for, then if you squint in just the right way and change your focus, you'll see the glory in you that makes you the remarkable person you are.