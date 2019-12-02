The Sherman Playhouse Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK A VERY BRITISH PANTO

The Sherman Playhouse will be performing Jack and the Beanstalk A Very British Panto starting December 6 just in time for the holidays. This Traditional British Panto returns to Sherman! Oh yes it does! Jack and the Beanstalk is one of the UK's favorite pantos, filled with spectacle, songs and good family fun. Falling on hard times good-hearted dreamer Jack is sent by his mother, Dame Trott to market to sell his faithful, sweet-natured cow Daisy. Meanwhile Fleshcreep, the Giant's wicked henchman is sent to terrorize the kingdom and kidnap the Princess, stealing her away to his master's castle in the clouds. Why does Jack exchange Daisy for a bag of magic beans? Will the Princess be rescued from Fleshcreep's evil clutches? Can the Giant be defeated and the kingdom freed? Find out as Jack climbs the beanstalk to adventure aided by his silly brother, a good fairy and a bumbling King with his dimwitted guards! There'll be music, dancing, magic, thrills, spills and jokes coming thick and fast! Fun for all the family where the audience is definitely encouraged to join in the silliness!

The production is slated for December 6, 7, 13, 14, 15 (Matinee), 20, 21, 22 (Matinee), 27, 28, 2019

Friday & Saturday 8:00PM

Sunday Matinee 2:00PM

The production is directed by Steven Stott of Brookfield. Lynn Nissenbaum of New Milford is Producer. Terry Hawley of New Preston is costumer . Al Chiappetta of Gaylordsville is the Lighting and Tech designer and Amy Bukowski of Shelton is stage manager and fight choreographer. The musical director is Deborah Robb of Harlem, NYC. The play features local actors such as Michael Wright of Newotwn as The Dame, Danny Tarantino of New Milford as Silly Billy, Chris Marker of Sherman as King Satupon, Tyler Holm and Jess Learson of New Milford as Neat and Tidy, Lizzy Booth of Brookfield as Princess Melanie, Stefanie Rosenberg of Brookfield as The Vegetable Fairy, Robin Frome of New Milford as Fleshcreep and Sophia Delohery of New Milford as Jack.

The Sherman Playhouse is located in Sherman CT off of Rt 37 and 39.

Tickets and more information are available at http://www.shermanplayers.org or by calling 860 354 3622.





