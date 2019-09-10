The Recycled Art Of Visiting Artist, Faustin Adeniran, On Display At The Firehouse Gallery

The Milford Arts Council is excited to welcome Nigerian-born artist Faustin Adeniran on September 19th at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave Milford CT. The community is invited to the Firehouse Gallery for a free reception from 5:30-7pm.

In addition to a reception, the MAC also plans to offer a lecture on Tuesday, October 1st 7-8PM and a workshop on Saturday, October 5th. The lecture is open to the public for just $5 at the door, and Faustin will speak and answer questions about his art, life, travels, technique, and social observations.

On Saturday, October 5th from 10:00am until noon, a workshop is also open to the public for just $15. Faustin will demonstrate and explain his artistic process, and participants will have an opportunity to create art with Faustin using recycled materials. Pre-register for the workshop at https://www.milfordarts.org/faustin-lp.

Faustin Adeniran is a contemporary artist from Lagos, Nigeria. For the past eight years, his work has been to reimagine materials that would otherwise be considered trash or recyclable. Through extensive historical research and deep observation of cultural trends, his work takes a critical view of social and political issues. Faustin's art series reflect elements of the communities he encounters. His vision is to encourage, educate, and inspire positive social impact through his artworks.

Faustin employs aluminum cans and other found materials to create three-dimensional works that defy categorization. Embedded in his works are references to Yoruba, broader Nigerian culture, racial and tribal conflict, and the complicated history of African colonialism. Part mosaic, part assemblage, Faustin's works feature fields of dazzling color crafted from an array of cans cut into strips and lozenges to mourn the loss of traditional African cultural practices through the gradual adaptation of Western influence-what Adeniran describes as 'transcendent assimilation.'

Ultimately, Adeniran's work is about hope and beauty, his love and appreciation for traditional cultures, and the collective loss that occurs when those cultural practices are discarded. We would do well to consider his adage, "If you want to learn about a society, look at what it throws away." Kristen Erickson

More information can be found at milfordarts.org or 203.878.6647





