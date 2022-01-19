The Palace Theatre Receives $5,000 Grant From CT Humanities

The Palace Theatre in Stamford has announced it has received a $5,000 grant from Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant will support The Palace's efforts to add greater diversity to its audience programming, outreach initiatives and arts education offerings.

"The CT Cultural Fund Operating Support grant is crucial as we grow our programming to incorporate more inclusive entertainment and arts education classes that reflect our community," said Michael Moran, President & CEO of The Palace. "These funds will also support our efforts to work toward greater diversity among staff and board members, promote our organization with cultural alliance associations, and advertise our availability to more renters. We are fully committed to developing further as an institution that embraces cultural diversity."

Located in the heart of Downtown Stamford, The Palace Theatre is the longest-running arts presenter in the history of greater Fairfield County. A nonprofit performing arts organization, the 1,630-seat historic venue has been a beacon for the best in music, comedy, dance and theatre since the curtain rose in 1927.

The Palace is one of more than 600 organizations in Connecticut to be awarded CT Cultural Fund support from CT Humanities, which totals $16 million. The grants are part of $30.7 million allocated to arts, humanities and cultural nonprofits through CT Humanities over the next two years by the CT General Assembly and approved by Governor Ned Lamont. The grants will assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.

The CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant was administered by CT Humanities, with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts from the Connecticut State Legislature.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. They can be reached at (203) 325-4466 or by visiting www.palacestamford.org. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.