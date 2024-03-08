The Palace Theater's I WROTE THAT Author Talk Series to Present Nan Rossiter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, April 23rd at 7:00 pm the Palace Theater in Waterbury will welcome book club favorite and New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Nan Rossiter. Rossiter, a Connecticut resident, will be discussing her most recent novel, A Good Measure, and how she weaves together stories about motherhood, sisterhood, friendship, marriage, and romance. These universal themes and complicated relationships are drawn from her own life experiences, exploring the trials and triumphs faced by all of us. Tickets to this engagement are offered on a first come, first served basis and seating is limited. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, and Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke.

Rossiter is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and began her writing career in the world of children's books. Along with her many contemporary fiction novels, she is the author/illustrator of Rugby & Rosie, winner of Nebraska's Golden Sower Award; The Way Home, Sugar on Snow, and The Fo'c'sle: Henry Beston's Outermost House. Her novel, Summer Dance, was the 2018 winner of the Nancy Pearl Award.

She lives on a quiet country road in Connecticut with her husband and a solemn black lab named Finn, who diligently watches her every move and can be roused from a slumber in a distant room by the sound of a banana being peeled or a cookie crumb hitting the floor. Nan and her husband are the parents of two handsome sons who have struck out on life journeys of their own.

Tickets and more information are available at palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

About the “I Wrote That” Author Talk series

“I Wrote That” is a series presented by the Palace Theater. It is devoted to books and the authors who write them, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with authors and ask questions in a less formal setting.