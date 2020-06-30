The Palace Theater Announces Annual Raffle Winners

The Palace Theater held the drawing for its Annual Raffle at 10:00am on June 30. The raffle, which kicked-off last fall, was spear-headed by the theater's Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a cadre of volunteers. A record breaking 1,382 tickets were sold raising $34,550 for the not-for-profit performing art center's Annual Fund campaign.

Congratulations to the eight lucky winners that took home the top prizes.

1st Prize-Pasterant Hill-Waterbury

The first prize winner has the option of a $3500 Cash Prize or a 7 Day Vacation Getaway to Sandals Grande St. Lucia in Gros Islet, St. Lucia

2nd Prize-Marcella Jackson-Woodbury

4 Day Vacation Getaway to Westgate Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC, plus a $500 gift card

3rd Prize-Charles Haddad-Berlin

Compliments of Onyx II Jewelers a Pave Diamond Necklace, 14K White Gold, 0.37 cttw Diamond

4th Prize-Carolyn Salafia-New Rochelle, NY

3 Day Vacation Getaway to the Wilburton Inn in Manchester, VT (no expiration date)

5th Prize-Sharon Flowers-Waterbury

$500 Amazon Gift Card

6th Prize-James Lumia-Rocky Hill

$500 LaBonne's Markets Gift Certificate

7th Prize-Sandy Senich-Woodbury

$300 Home Depot Gift Card

8th Prize-David Derosa-Naugatuck

$250 Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Gift Certificate


