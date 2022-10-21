Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Name Droppers Will Hold Fundraiser 'Ukraine We Stand' at The Bijou Theater

The event is on November 12th.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Connecticut based Blues/Rock quartet, The Name Droppers, have a storied history. The Name Droppers were the backing band for legendary performer Charlie Karp who played with Buddy Miles. The Name Droppers are guitarist Rafe Klein, who played alongside Charlie Karp for years and co-wrote with him. Drummer Bobby 'T' Torello has an extensive career most notably as the drummer for the Johnny Winter band along with Scott Spray who was the bassist for Johnny Winter. On keyboards is Ron Rifkin whose unique style of playing puts him high on demand as a session player.

The Name Droppers, like all of us, are extremely angered at what is happening in Ukraine. They decided to write a song to express their solidarity with the people of that country, 'UKRAINE WE STAND', released as a single with proceeds going to charities in the Ukraine to aid refugees fleeing the country. The video for the song has been viewed over 125,000 times garnering support from around the world.

Rafe Klein says, "As a songwriter, it's a natural reaction to write about something that's current and a crucial a subject that's on everyone's mind. We all need to pitch in and help in our own way." Scott Spray, "It's a great message, and I'm happy to be a part of this."

As a result of the amazing reaction to their song and their video the band is hosting a musical fundraiser on November 12th at the Bijou Theater in Bridgeport, CT. Monies raised will go to the charitable organization - DAAR - Founded by the Bleyzer family, Ukrainian-American immigrants from the Kharkiv region, Daar Charitable Foundation has operated as a US-based nonprofit entirely focused on Ukraine for over twenty years. They know the land of Ukraine inside and out.

Benefit info here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../ukraine-we-stand-bobby-t...

DAAR info here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204672®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fstandwithukrainefund.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/



