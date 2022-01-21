The Milford Arts Council Announces Return of the Annual 'Members Exhibit'

The Milford Arts Council has announced that the Annual 'Members Exhibit' is back. This exhibition is an open-themed exhibit where MAC members were able to submit any type of recent two dimensional work.

Work can be both representational or abstract.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "The members' exhibit is always a special exhibit as it is work solely from our member artists. The Milford Arts Council is in its gala year this year as we celebrate 50 years. To be an organization run on membership, and to find a way to celebrate and honor our member artist it's truly special."

The Members exhibit is free and open to the public for viewing during normal gallery hours Tuesday - Friday 12p-4pm. The gallery will run from February 11th - March 11th. We will have an opening reception on Thursday, February 17th from 6p-8pm. The gallery is located at The MAC 40 Railroad Ave S Milford, CT 06460. If you have tickets for Eastbound Theatre's Production of One Slight Hitch and you arrive early you will have an opportunity to see the exhibit before the show.

Our visual arts committee is actively looking for new members to take on leadership roles, if this is something of interest to you please email info@milfordarts.org for more information.

FB: @MilfordArtsCouncil | Instagram: @milford.arts