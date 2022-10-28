The Met Opera's 16th Season of HD Broadcasts Opens with Cherubini's MEDEA, Coming to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse

The highly anticipated 2022-2023 season of the Met Opera kicked off with the company's first-ever performance of Cherubini's Medea. Rarely performed, it is an operatic adaption of the Greek myth. The Ridgefield Playhouse will screen an encore presentation on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2pm.

This will mark the 16th season of Met Opera HD Broadcasts. Having triumphed at the Met in some of the repertory's fiercest roles, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky stars in the title role of the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance against her unfaithful lover. Joining her is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's Argonaut husband, Giasone; soprano Janai Brugger as her rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as Medea's father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea's confidante, Neris. The production is directed by David McVicar, who also designed the sets, with Carlo Rizzi on the podium. The production has received much acclaim. Observer calls it "Both timeless and utterly modern ... Radvanovsky was ... a revelation ... emotional intensity and depth." It is a The New York Times Critic's Pick, declaring ""Radvanovsky took on one of opera's most daunting roles ... Giving her all in a writhing, high-note-hurling take on the spurned sorceress of Greek myth ... impressive and enjoyable... An excellent cast ..." Come to the Playhouse and see what all the buzz is about for yourself!

The next Met Opera coming to the Playhouse screen is Verdi's La Traviata on Sun, November 20, 2022 at 12pm. The Met Opera is presented at the Ridgefield Playhouse as part of FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to members, seniors, college students, AAA members and Ridgefield Library card holders, with free tickets for all students 18 & under!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE; $12.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.