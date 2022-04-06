The Little Theatre of Manchester to Present IN THE HEIGHTS

The Little Theatre of Manchester Presents:

IN THE HEIGHTS

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda

November 4th - November 20th

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

From Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway phenomenon HAMILTON, comes the Tony-Award winning Best Musical about family, community, and life in Washington Heights.

IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood: a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

