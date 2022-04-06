The Little Theatre of Manchester to Present IN THE HEIGHTS
The Little Theatre of Manchester Presents:
IN THE HEIGHTS
Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes
Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda
November 4th - November 20th
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM
Sundays at 2:00 PM
From Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway phenomenon HAMILTON, comes the Tony-Award winning Best Musical about family, community, and life in Washington Heights.
IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood: a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.