The Ivoryton Playhouse to Reopen in July With Mask Mandate Removed

The Ivoryton Playhouse will open its doors for a 5 play season on July 8, 2021 now with the mask mandate removed as per new AEA recommendations. Playhouse Operations Manager and Covid-19 Safety Manager, Steve Phelan, says "We know that our audiences will be relieved that the mask mandate has been lifted but we want to assure everyone that we will still be following stringent safety protocols including socially distanced seating, and no concessions will be sold, except water, for this first production. Audience safety, as well as their enjoyment of the show, is still our primary concern. We are hoping to be able to welcome more audience members safely in the months ahead"

MURDER FOR TWO, by Kellen Blair & Joe Kinosian, is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! In this hilarious 90-minute show, 2 performers play 13 roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

MURDER FOR TWO was developed at The Adirondack Theatre Festival and 42nd Street Moon. Chicago Shakespeare Theater presented the World Premiere Production in May, 2011, which was extended 4 times and ran for more than 6 months. Kinosian and Blair were recognized with a 2011 Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical

Everyone is a suspect in MURDER FOR TWO - Ian Lowe*, who was last seen in Ivoryton in THE WOMAN IN BLACK, plays the detective, and Joe Kinosian* plays all 13 suspects and they both play the piano! Joe also co-wrote this smart, funny musical and we are thrilled to have him perform his tour de force in Ivoryton.

A zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this 90-minute whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. Don't miss this opportunity to step back into life and laughter at the Ivoryton Playhouse!

The show is directed and choreographed by Wendy Seyb, the set is designed by Martin Marchitto, lighting by Marcus Abbott and costumes by Elizabeth Saylor.

MURDER FOR TWO opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on July 8 and runs through August 1, 2021. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on July 8 and an additional performance is now for sale on Saturday, July 24th at 2pm.

The safety of our audience is our primary concern. Face masks are required at all times in the theatre. There is no intermission and no concessions will be sold. Eating and drinking are not allowed in the theatre. We have socially distanced our seats so that there are only 96 seats in the theatre for your comfort and protection.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students and are available on June 14 by calling the Playhouse box office at 860.767.7318. Tickets are not available online. Visit our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.orgfor more information. (Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

*denotes member of Actors Equity

Because of socially distanced seating, we will only have 2 press seats available at each performance for the first two weeks. Please call Sue McCann at 860.767.7318 to reserve a seat.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus