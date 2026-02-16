The Hartt Dance Division to Present REVERIE

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The University of Hartford’s The Hartt School will present the Senior Dance Concert, Reverie, an evening of original dance works choreographed and performed by graduating seniors in the Hartt Dance Division.

Performances will take place March 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30pm at The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater at the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, located at 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford, CT 06112.

Reverie is an evening length performance that showcases the brilliance of our graduating seniors with their newly created works. Exploring moments of introspection, memory, and imagination. Through their unique movement styles, the senior choreographers invite audiences into dreamlike worlds that display vulnerability, strength, rebellion, stillness and much more. The student choreographed works are set to music made in collaboration with composers from the Hartt School Composition Department.

Reverie also features commissioned, and restaged solos, by renowned choreographers Kristalyn Gill, Noelle Kayser, Claire Kretzschmar, Nijawwon Matthews, and Doug Varone. These solos give each dancer space to show their individual voice and growth during their time at The Hartt School. The works range from quiet and reflective to playful and theatrical.

Tickets for Reverie are priced at $10 and are available through the University of Hartford Box Office. A livestream of the performance will also be available.