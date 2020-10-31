The Grand Theatre at Foxwoods Announces Covid-19 Protocols for Reopening

The Grand Theatre at Foxwoods Resort has announced strict Covid-19 protocols for reopening.

Among the rules announced are paperless ticketing, mandatory mask requirements, no re-entry and restrictions on large bags and backpacks in the theatre. The theatre has also blocked off every other row of the theatre for social distancing purposes.

The venue has color coded sections of the space with three empty seats left between parties. The venue has also removed some seats to allow patrons to safely move about the theatre. Only one quarter of the 3900 seat space are currently in use.

Food and drink are no longer permitted to avoid mask removal.

Entrance and exit times have been staggered for audience safety. The venue will provide a DJ and trivia entertainment for audience members appointed to early arrival times.

