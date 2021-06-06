The Curtain Will Rise Again at Broadway Method Academy With CABARET

Casting is now complete for the upcoming classic American musical Cabaret, produced by Broadway Method Academy. A host of college-aged and professional actors will comprise the company.

Directed & choreographed by Audra Bryant, with music direction by J. Scott Handley, performances are scheduled at the BMA Studio Theater, Thursday, June 10 - 13, and 16 -20.

"It's been a long intermission to say the least," said BMA's Executive Director Connor Deane. "Covid-19 has been devastating to the theater industry. We feel lucky to have made it to the other side of this pandemic and we are so ready to welcome back audiences to live theater." Deane said the cast of sixteen actors makes up one of the most talented companies the organization has ever worked with. "We are honored to have a variety of professional actors, as well as students from some of the top musical theater BFA programs across the country."

The cast will be headed by Matthew Skrovan, as the Emcee, Sarah Pansing, as Sally Bowles, Ben Pimental, as Cliff, Jamie Goodson, as Frau Schneider, and Tate McElhaney, Herr Schultz. The ensemble includes, Ranease Brown, Isabel Rina, Zoe Johnson, Kevin Keating, David Littlefield, Jackie Mate, Jackson Reagin, Sasha Spitz, Nathan Szymanski, Jackson Wood, and Julia Yameen.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret.

With music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret features hit songs such as "Willkommen," "Maybe This Time" and "Cabaret".

The creative team also features production stage manager Natalie Biebel, lighting designer Curtis Shields, set designer Ryan Howell, costume designer Dustin Cross, sound designer Daniel Bria, and make-up & wig design by Kaitie Adams. Students of the BMA Conservatory also serve as assistants on the production. J. Scott Handley & Connor Deane serve as Executive Producers. Cabaret is produced by Broadway Method Academy, the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse.

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now through the Broadway Method Academy's website.

For tickets to Cabaret, visit http://www.broadwaymethodacademy.org/, or call or visit the Broadway Method Academy box office at 203-675-3526, located at 1935 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT.

This production of Cabaret is generously sponsored by Eleish Van Breems Home with additional funding from the Cincinnati Dreams Foundation and the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) at the University of Cincinnati.

All audience members must show proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test (within 72 hours of the curtain time.) Audience will additionally be required to wear a mask.

Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. Parents are urged to be cautious.