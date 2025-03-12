The Ballard Institute to Present Dusty and Dott's STORY BOUND in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of its 2025 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome Dusty & Dott to perform Story Bound on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Join Dusty & Dott on an exhilarating journey into the heart of storytelling! This season, the dynamic duo delves deep into the art of crafting narratives that captivate and resonate. From the humble beginnings of an idea to the intricate layers of plot and character development, Dusty and Dott unlock the secrets behind building compelling stories. The puppetry skills and chemistry between Dusty and Dott add a magical touch to the performance, captivating both children and adults alike. Through engaging skits, interactive games, and humor (of course!), Dusty & Dott empower aspiring storytellers to unleash their creativity and embrace their individuality. Dusty and Dott emphasize the essence of authenticity, reminding the audience that their unique voice is the cornerstone of any great tale. Recommended for ages 3+. Runtime is approximately 45 minutes.

Andrea Dotto (Dott) and Brendan Malafronte (Dusty) are Broadway actors who had a dream to create their very own imagination factory, The Dusty and Dott Company. Through storytelling and the magic of puppetry, Dusty & Dott celebrate curiosity and encourage the values of creative learning and play. Bridging the gap between fantasy and reality, they have created a whimsical world where kids can feel free to learn in a way that takes fear out of the equation.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.uconn.edu. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Downtown Storrs Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

Comments