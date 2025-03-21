The Ballard Institute and the UConn Puppet Arts Program Partner On The 2025 UCONN SPRING PUPPET SLAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present the 2025 UConn Spring Puppet Slam on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. in UConn's Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, on the lower level of the Jorgensen Performing Arts Center at 2132 Hillside Road, Storrs, CT 06269.

The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will feature new and experimental short works by professional puppeteers and performers, including Tau Bennett and Charlotte Lily Gaspard from New York City, as well as new works by UConn Puppet Arts students. Mansfield's Waldron's Studios 88 will return once more as the Puppet Slam house band.

The 2025 UConn Spring Puppet Slam welcomes acclaimed Brooklyn-based puppeteers Tau Bennett and Charlotte Lily Gaspard. Bennett will perform Herbert's Lament, which explores how life isn't easy when you're not only broke, but also narcoleptic.

Shadow puppet artist, educator, entertainer, and "bona fide fairy princess" Charlotte Lily Gaspard will perform her crankie production A Mermaid's Life Story and Strange Bird, a shadow-puppet show played with an umbrella screen. The UConn Spring Puppet Slam also features new works by graduate and undergraduate students from the UConn Puppet Arts Program. Funding for the Slam is made possible, in part, by the Puppet Slam Network. These performances are recommended for mature audiences.

Learn more at bimp.uconn.edu/2025/03/21/2025-pring-slam/.

The UConn Spring Puppet Slam is free and open to the public; donations are greatly appreciated. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in UConn's Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, located at 2132 Hillside Road, Storrs, Conn. 06269, on the lower level (use rear entrance). For directions to the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, visit crt.uconn.edu.

