Terry Fator will Head to the Palace Theater in Waterbury in January

Terry Fator the man of 100 voices, who won America's Got Talent ten years ago, will bring his unique brand of entertainment to the Palace Theater in Waterbury for one night only on January 18 at 8pm.

Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on-line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

It's a long journey from Corsicana Texas to the Las Vegas stage, but Terry Fator, the Voice of Entertainment made it to the top as the headliner at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas for the past 10 years. Terry can impersonate over 100 voices with favorites being Karen Carpenter, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Elvis, Meghan Trainor and Bruno Mars. His cast of characters includes: Winston the Impersonating Turtle; the World's Greatest Elvis Impersonator; Elton John; Vicki the Cougar; President Donald Trump and annoying neighbor Duggie. But even with all his time performing, he always finds time to give of his time to the cause he passionately believes in, helping America's veterans





