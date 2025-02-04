TRAGEDY TO TRIUMPH: HERSTORIES OF HOPE Announced At Palace Theater In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, March 29th at 12:00 pm, join the Palace Theater for an afternoon celebrating the resilience of women. Presented during Women's History Month, this speaker event and luncheon will gather a panel of women to share their hopeful stories of moving forward after overcoming great tragedies in their lives.

Tickets for this luncheon event are $20. Please call the Box Office at 203-346-2000 or purchase online at palacetheaterct.org.

Moderated by author and actress Randye Kaye, the group will include Alyssa Altman Connolly, Tracee Beazer Barrett, Joyce Follo Jeffrey, and Lauren Yarger – all very successful women who have fought private battles that many people never realized. In turn inspiring and edifying, these Herstories will remind us of the extraordinary ability of women to withstand adversity and thrive. Their stories resonate because they reflect the struggles and triumphs of women everywhere. “It is important to have these conversations and tell these stories without romanticizing them,” explains Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Programs for the Palace Theater. “Behind every triumph is a tale of hardship, sacrifice, and perseverance. It is hopeful because these are real women, talking to real women.”

The day will end on an upbeat note as guests enjoy a comedic and thought-provoking one-person work, Giving Birth by playwright Lauren Yarger, presented by actor Betsy Bucher Maguire, and delectable treats compliments of Sweet Maria's Bakery.

Panelists: Tracee Beazer Barrett, Alyssa Altman Connolly, Joyce Follo Jeffrey, and Lauren Yarger

Moderator: Randye Kaye

About Tracee Beazer Barrett

Tracee Beazer Barrett was born and raised in Waterbury. Tracee is an accomplished actor, singer, dancer who has performed around the world professionally for over 25 years. She was most recently seen in The Maltz Jupiter Theater production of Good People (Kate), The Color Purple at The Muny (Shug Avery) and NY City Center Encores' The Tap Dance Kid (Carole). Broadway credits include Frozen (Bulda), Something Rotten!, Honeymoon in Vegas, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Memphis, The Wedding Singer, Good Vibrations and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: Radiant Baby, Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Pirates of Penzance. Film/TV: The Best Man: The Final Chapter; Bedlam: The Series; The Baker and the Beauty, God Friended Me, Rise, House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU; Spinning Into Butter and Camp.

About Alyssa Altman Connolly

Alyssa Altman Connolly is a marketing and analytics professional and, additionally, an Alopecia & Autoimmune Disease Advocate. After losing all her hair four years ago, seemingly overnight, Alyssa's life and self-identity changed drastically. While the subsequent years have been the greatest test of her life, her relationship to her disease has evolved over time.

Alyssa Altman Connolly is a marketing and analytics professional and, additionally, an Alopecia & Autoimmune Disease Advocate. After losing all her hair four years ago, seemingly overnight, Alyssa's life and self-identity changed drastically. While the subsequent years have been the greatest test of her life, her relationship to her disease has evolved over time.

Alyssa is a firm believer that sometimes life forces you to stop, slow down and prioritize yourself. She has focused her career on communication, empathy, and encouraging teams to grow and flourish. She inspires people to authentically be themselves and not hide from the world, and to be appreciative of all the small moments that bubble up into a grateful way of living.

About Joyce Follo Jeffrey

Joyce Follo Jeffrey was born and raised in Waterbury and is proud of her Italian-American heritage and her beautiful family. She lived in NYC for 15 years and is a graduate of Pace University. Most people recognize her as a professional actress who has been performing since age 10 in the Tri-State area. Prior to retiring, she was Vice President of her family's manufacturing business in Waterbury for almost 30 years. For the past 20 years, she has been a Halo Awards judge for Seven Angels Theatre and continues to mentor students and advocate for performing arts. Joyce is blessed with a loving family, including her three incredible grandchildren whom she adores!

About Randye Kaye

Randye Kaye makes her living as an actor, including in radio (STAR 99.9, NPR/WSHU), voiceovers/audiobook narration, podcasts, storytelling and public speaking. She has had her share of “Tragedy to Triumph” and writes about this in two books: Ben Behind His Voices: One Family's Journey from the Chaos of Schizophrenia to Hope (nominated for a Listen Up! Award for its audiobook) and Happier Made Simple: Choose Your Words. Change Your Life (Front Porch Press, 2022).

Randye's first love was theatre, and she's a proud member of LPTW. Some favorite roles: Bye Bye Birdie (Mae), Fireflies (Eleanor), Broadway Bound (Kate), Tale of the Allergist's Wife (Marjorie), Nunsense 1 and 3 (Sister Robert Anne, directed by Danny Goggin), Into the Woods (Baker's Wife).

About Lauren Yarger

Lauren Yarger is a theater producer, playwright and critic. She has written several dinner theater pieces and revues as well as the book for an award-winning musical version of A Christmas Carol, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild. She produced a one-woman musical about Mary Magdalene which toured nationally for three years before closing in New York. At Gracewell Productions, she produces the successful Table Reading Series at the Palace Theater (in its fourth season) and also produced a reading series by and for the Boomer Generation at Ivoryton Playhouse. She is Co-Founder of the Connecticut Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women and a member of the organization's Board of Directors in New York. She is producing Celebrate!, a statewide collection of events featuring CT women in theater in March 2025. As a critic covering New York and Connecticut theater, she is a member of the Outer Critics Circle (producer of the annual awards in New York) and former vice president of the Drama Desk. Member of Theater Resources Unlimited, Off-Broadway Alliance, Broadway Women's Alliance and Honor Roll! GracewellProductions.com

