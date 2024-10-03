THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW to be Presented at Fairfield Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fairfield Center Stage time warps to 1973 with THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW -- MOVIE WITH LIVE FLOOR SHOW: on Friday, October 25th at 7:30pm and Saturday October 26th at 7:30pm at Trevi Lounge, a popular gay bar at 548 Kings Highway Cutoff. Free parking onsite and in vicinity lots.

Click HERE for Tickets and Info.​

Director Brian Bish will create an evening of "absolute pleasure." The cast of live actors will be paying tribute to the original RHPS Fan Club's concept of "The Floor Show," combining the screening of the ﬁlm with an ensemble of performers on stage, audience participation, and the use of props and costumes.

Audience participation at THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW FLOOR SHOW is encouraged and dry props will be available for sale for $5 (no wet props allowed in the venue, please!). This fully costumed and staged floor show will be an evening of audience participation and partying in true ROCKY HORROR fashion.

FAQs

Will there be Rocky Horror Props for sale? Can I bring my own props?

Yes and yes! They sell prop bags containing approved props for $5 along with a 'cheat sheet' of when to use the particular item. DIY prop bags are allowed, however for the safety of the performers, no rice or wet props allowed (hot dogs, water guns, etc).

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Under 18 allowed w/ parent or guardian. Must be 21+ to purchase alcoholic beverages (ID required)

What are my parking options? Free parking onsite and neighboring lots.What can I bring into the event?

Please do not bring food or drinks into the venue. A full bar is available including beers on tap, there is also a snack vending machine. They recommend dining out beforehand!

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

info@fairfieldcenterstage.org

What's the refund policy? No refunds with the exception of an unforeseen cancellation of a performance, in that case a full refund will be processed if you aren't able to attend a different or rescheduled performance.

FULL EVENT POLICIES:

The festivities will begin at 7:30pm both nights (seating begins 30 minutes before showtime) and will include a costume contest, the movie screening and floor show. A full bar is available before, during, and after the performance (21+ bring ID for alcohol service). The approximate running time of the experience is 2 hours including the pre-show festivities and movie.

Seating policies: Tickets are $20 for regular seating (mix of folding chairs and barstool options), and $40 VIP Table seating (purchase entire table, includes table service and prop bag). Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime.

Parental Advisory: the recommended age for this production is 16+, and patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Parental discretion is advised, as event contains mature subject matter not suitable for all audiences (for the imdb parental guide, click here: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0073629/parentalguide)

Ticketing policies: Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). No refunds-- however, selling/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member.

The 1975 film THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, which today has a worldwide cult following is based on the award-winning musical (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW), a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror 'B movies' of the 1950s and 60s. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and finding themselves seeking help at the home of a mad transvestite scientist unveiling his new creation, a muscle man named Rocky Horror. Countless international productions have since spanned across 6 of the world's continents and the film holds the distinction of being the longest-running release in history.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW has been the adult way to celebrate Halloween for more than 40 years, and antici.......pation for this event can begin now!

