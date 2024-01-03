THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Announced At The Palace Theater, March 7

The life and music of George Michael at the Palace Theater Waterbury, March 7, 2024

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Due to popular demand, Ruckus Entertainment has announced The Life and Music of George Michael (Click Here) will return to the road for a U.S. tour in 2024.

The brand-new concert-style show chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans while capturing the performance and sound of the musical sensation with concert style staging and lighting.

The Life and Music of George Michael will make a stop at the Palace Theater on Thursday, March 7, 2024 for one show only and audiences are invited to join the party and listen to early music hits from Wham! and Michael's illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

Tickets are available at palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

“Get ready to relive the magic of George Michael's music in a way you've never experienced before,” says producer Ralph Schmidtke. “The Life and Music of George Michael will take fans on a captivating ride through the incredible legacy of this musical icon while listening to all the songs they have come to love over the years.”

The Life and Music of George Michael celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

For more information including a tour schedule and tickets, visit Click Here.




