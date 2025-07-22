THE DROWSY CHAPERONE to be Presented at Fairfield Center Stage in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, will present a production of the Tony award-winning musical comedy THE DROWSY CHAPERONE from Sep 12-21 at Trevi Lounge.

The all-local cast includes principals Clay Zambo (Man in Chair), Chelsea Dacey (Janet Van de Graaf), Chidi Nkwo (Robert Martin), Christy McIntosh-Newsom (The Drowsy Chaperone), Marc Improta (Adolpho), Bob Beck (George), Jeff Fulton (Mr. Feldzieg), Bridget McBride (Kitty), Marilyn Olsen (Mrs. Tottendale), Mark Silence (Underling), James Noonan & Najlaa Noonan (The Tall Brothers), Emmanuella Dorcely (Trix), and Mia Tommins (Superintendent). The Ensemble includes: Jessica Adair, Keira Beck, Lisa Beck, Maggie Kruse, Marcelle Morrisey, Jayden Santos, Mia Tommins, and Taylor Tunstall.

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Brian Crook, Music Direction by Ken Legum, Choreography by Bonnie Gregson, Scenic Design by Kelley Wright, Sound Design by Chris Gensur. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Holly Corso serves as Production Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

Parental Advisory: This show is recommended for ages 10+ (due to mild language and adult themes). Kids under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. All patrons must have a ticket. Please no babes in arms.

Audience Policy: In order to support a collaborative and respectful environment for our performers and audiences, the producers/house staff reserve the right to ask any disruptive patrons to exit the performance space.

Drinks will be available before, during, and after the performance. Indoor public restrooms available. No outside food or drink allowed. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with the order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). No refunds, however, selling/gifting/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Golden Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.