THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In April

A fun-loving "fat pack" of middle-aged men who realize the best way to deal with getting older is to laugh about it with your friends, will take the stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8pm. The Boomer Boys Musical navigates everything from the depths of expanding waistlines to the heights of Viagra in their hilarious musical, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

It's a hysterical night of jokes, stories and songs which include: "His Prostate is the Size of a Buick," "My God I Am My Father," "Noises in the Night," "My Get Up and Go Has Gone," "Hair Makes the Man," "Bucket List," and "The Colonoscopy Rap!"

Touted as a "side-splitting, tuneful and toe-tapping 'men-of-a-certain-age' new musical," The Boomer Boys Musical has elicited hearty guffaws and stellar reviews across the country. Ladies, now is your chance to find out what men are really thinking as this hilarious evening of songs covers everything from snoring and hair loss to weight gain and lost car keys. And all's well that ends well as our mid-life quartet concludes with the inspirational revelation that you'll never be younger than you are today! Media sponsor for the event is Danbury's Talk, News and Sports Radio WLAD 94.1fm and 800am.

The creative team behind The Boomer Boys Musical is Billy Van Zandt and his writing partner, the late Jane Milmore. They are two of the most often-produced playwrights in the world. Billy and Jane met at a high school acting competition in their home state of New Jersey. Together for 46 years, they wrote and starred in 25 plays together, including the international hit comedy "You've Got Hate Mail;" Off-Broadway's tribute to slapstick comedy "Silent Laughter;" cult favorite ""Drop Dead"; the Marx Bros. musical "A Night at the Nutcracker;" and the summer stock stock perennial "Love, Sex, and the IRS." Billy's solo play "The Property Known as Garland" starring his ex-wife Adrienne Barbeau broke box office records at Off-Broadway's Actors Playhouse. The plays have been produced in thousands of theaters worldwide, including two productions directed by Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis ("Billy and Jane are funny, outrageous, off-the chart writers/performers") and one by film legend Burt Reynolds. For television, these award-winning writers have produced over three hundred hours of television comedy, including "Newhart;" "Martin," which won them a People's Choice Award; "The Hughleys", which won them a Prism Award;" "Suddenly Susan" for Brooke Shields; "Daddy Dearest" for Don Rickles and Richard Lewis; "Anything But Love" for Jamie Lee Curtis and Richard Lewis; "The Wayans Bros."; and "I Love Lucy: The Very First Show" which won them an Emmy nomination.



As an actor, Billy has performed in over 300 plays; made his film debut in "Jaws 2"; co-starred on screen with Lucille Ball, Gale Gordon, George C Scott, Tim Hutton, Sean Penn, Tom Cruise, Giancarlo Esposito, Karl Malden, and the entire crew of the Starship Enterprise; His best-selling book, "Get in the Car, Jane (Adventures in the TV Wasteland)" was number one on Amazon.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.