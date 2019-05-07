Stray Kats Theatre Company PresentsÂ STILL CRAZY AFTER ALL THESE YEARS-2019!

The Stray Kats Theatre Company presents the 3rd Annual "Still Crazy After All These Years!" festival of one-act plays celebrating the lives of today's senior citizens; healthier, more active and engaged than ever before. The Newtown Festival consists of eight new one-act plays culled from over 130 submissions, showing passionate, lively seniors whose lives have taken interesting new twists and turns.

"I have a special interest in finding and creating new work for older actors," says Kate Katcher, Artistic Director of Stray Kats Theatre Company. "We are living longer with greater quality of life than our parents or grandparents ever dreamed of. We are vibrant, active, using our time to fulfill lifelong dreams, rekindle relationships and make the most of the retirement we have earned. We are funny, curious, tender and wise. We should be celebrated!"

The Festival aims to do just that with eight new one-act plays written by a group of award- winning playwrights, including one by the playwright-producer, Kate Katcher. "We're very excited with the high caliber of writing from playwrights around the country and the world!" says Katcher. "The parameters for submitting to the Festival were that the plays be fifteen minutes or less, not have been published or produced in Connecticut, and that all the characters be over 55 years old." This year's playwrights include: Glenn Alterman (NY), Albi Gorn (NY), Steven Hayet (NJ), Ken Levine (CA), Rex McGregor (NZ), Scott Mullen (CA), Faye Sholiton (OH).

The eight short plays will be performed script-in-hand by a cast of professional actors appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

Kate Katcher and Don Striano of Newtown Bob Ponturo and Nancy Ponturo of Redding Tom Zingarelli of New Haven Nadine Willig of Stratford

Carole Schweid of Westport

The Plays are:

• Yours and Mine by Glenn Alterman: A secret passion brings a couple closer.

• Wishes by Albi Gorn: If you had three wishes, what would they be?

• The Presidency of William Henry Harrison in Real Time by Steven Hayet: The Hall of Presidents is running out of space.

• Blue Sky with Approaching Storm by Kate Katcher: A painting in a gallery conjures memories of first love.

• The Reunion by Ken Levine: A chance encounter with an Old Acquaintance awakens a businessman's inner child.

• Prepper's Nightmare by Rex McGregor (New Zealand): Obsessed American builds an Undetectable Survival Suite on a remote New Zealand island.

• The Appraisal by Scott Mullen: The host of The Antiques Roadshow is asked to appraise an unusual item.

• Heal Thyself by Faye Sholiton: In town for a Psychic convention, an elderly medium delivers a personal message.

"We now have a considerable collection of plays and can bring presentations of any length to organizations, senior centers, and active 55+ communities around the region," says Katcher. Interested parties should contact Ms. Katcher at 203-516-0606.

Performances take place at Edmond Town Hall's Alexandria Room, 45 Main Street, Newtown on Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m.

Price: $30. Senior Discounted Tickets:$25. Reservations strongly suggested. Tickets may be purchased online at www.StrayKatsTheatreCompany.org or by calling 203-516-0606. Tickets may also be purchased in person at Queen Street Gifts and Treats, 5 Queen Street, Newtown.

Stray Kats, founded in 2006, is a 501c3 not-for-profit professional theatre company with a mission of presenting contemporary classics, radio shows from the golden age of radio and new works.





