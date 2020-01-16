Stephanie J. Block is Coming to The Ridgefield Playhouse for An Evening of Song

Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block will perform an evening of her career highlights including songs from Wicked, Falsettos and The Cher Show as well as her favorite musical theatre standards at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 31 at 8pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series. Block has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies, most recently starring in The Cher Show, for which she won a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award. Ms. Block also received the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk & Tony nomination(s) for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017 for her star turn as Trina in Lincoln Center's highly acclaimed revival of Falsettos. She has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Visit GALLO (5 Grove St, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

With three Tony Award-nominations in the last 6 years (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Cher Show) a feat very few Broadway actors have attained, Ms. Block is best known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked as well as originating the role in the first national tour for which she won numerous awards including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. In addition to numerous Off-Broadway Credits, including Little Miss Sunshine and By The Way, Meet Vera Stark with Drama Desk-nominations for both, Stephanie has shared her talents with television audiences on "Rise" (NBC), "Madam Secretary" (CBS), "Orange Is The New Black" (Netflix), "Homeland" (Showtime), and "It Could Be Worse" (HULU).

Stephanie's solo album, This Place I Know has been received with great praise, lauded by critics as "One of the best debut recordings to come out of the Broadway community in quite some time... 6 out of 5 stars." _ BroadwayWorld.com. An array of award-winning songwriters assembled to help interpret their music on Stephanie's album. Composers such as Stephen Schwartz, Marvin Hamlisch and the legendary Dolly Parton join forces with Ms. Block to create a thrilling musical experience.

Don't miss your chance to see a powerful performance by a stellar theatre artist at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

For tickets ($50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





