Square One Theatre Discusses its Production of AR Gurney's THE DINING ROOM

The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, "Play It Again, Square One", on Tuesday, November 28 beginning at noon. The drama discussion series looks at recent productions by Stratford's Square One Theatre Company and offers patrons the opportunity to explore and discuss aspects of the play they saw.

According to Friends President Carole Fanslow, the program continues to fill a void for theatergoers: "This series has proved to be a great success. We are grateful to Tom Holehan, the actors and the Stratford Library for helping us to bring this unique program to our members and the theatergoing public."

For the November 28 session, Square One Artistic Director Tom Holehan, General Manager Richard Pheneger and cast members Lillian Garcia, Danielle Sultini and David Victor will lead a discussion of the theatre's recent, critically acclaimed play, "The Dining Room". A.R. Gurney's classic comedy looks at WASP family life covering over 50 years with a jaundiced, critical and often loving eye. The late playwright resided in Connecticut for most of his life.

"Play It Again, Square One" will begin at noon on November 28 in the Library's Lovell Room. It is free and open to the public. Coffee and tea will be served. The series will conclude in March 2023 with a discussion of John Pielmeier's drama, "Agnes of God".

For further information, call the Stratford Library's Public Relations and Programming Office at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.