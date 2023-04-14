Shubert Theatre Announces COMPANY, HADESTOWN, And More For 2023-2024 Broadway Series

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, has announced the lineup of the 2023-2024 Broadway Series shows for the theatre's 108th Anniversary Season.

The 5-Show Broadway Series begins November 8-11, 2023 with COME FROM AWAY, The New York Times Critics' Pick that takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

The 25th Anniversary tour of CHICAGO comes to the Shubert stage December 7-10, 2023 with its show-stopping songs, the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen, and all that jazz! This razzle-dazzle musical has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. Come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

And for the New Year, phone rings, door chimes, and in comes COMPANY, January 31-February 4, 2024. This winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, features Sondheim's award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch and the iconic Being Alive. This new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious. "It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell" (Variety). Let's all drink to that!

The series follows with "One of the best family musicals ever penned!" (Chicago Tribune), ANNIE, February 29-March 3, 2024. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

The Broadway Series culminates April 30-May 5, 2024 with HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. This acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Shubert Broadway Subscribers have the option of adding STOMP to their subscription - the show returns to Shubert Theatre May 31-June 1, 2024. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum. With no spoken language, STOMP is enjoyed by people of all ages, languages and cultures.

Current Shubert Broadway Subscribers will be receiving their renewal mailing shortly. Shubert Subscribers have the opportunity to renew or upgrade their seats by mail, by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203.562.5666 or stopping by Mondays through Fridays from Noon-6:00pm. To purchase new subscriptions and for complete show information, visit Click Here.