Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents THE DOO WOP PROJECT

Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents The Doo Wop Project. Love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters, The Del Vikings? Ever wonder what Maroon 5 would sound like if they had lived in the Doo Wop era?

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the inception of group singing. In their epic shows, the Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5.

Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Playing at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.



Claire Zick To Teach Open Improv Workshop For Adults Through Playhouse Theatre Academy Photo
Claire Zick To Teach Open Improv Workshop For Adults Through Playhouse Theatre Academy
Has it been a while since your last improv class? Are you looking to work some rust out, build your improv skills, or just have fun making things up again? Come join Playhouse Theatre Academy's first improv workshop since the pandemic to dip your toe back into the magic.
Xiomaro Debuts Street Photography In New Exhibits Photo
Xiomaro Debuts Street Photography In New Exhibits
For the past decade, Xiomaro has been creating photographic collections for the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, Weir Farm National Historical Park - where he has served as its Visiting Artist - and other organizations.
Astrophysicist, Scientist, TV Host and Author Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Comes to The Bushnel Photo
Astrophysicist, Scientist, TV Host and Author Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Comes to The Bushnell Next Month
Join Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson for an evening of engaging conversation on science, exploration, and the world as we know it. The humorous and insightful discussion with the celebrated host of the popular Star-Talk will take place at The Bushnell on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. 
AN EVENING OF JAZZ AND HEALING: A MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE Comes to the Coolidge Next Month Photo
AN EVENING OF JAZZ AND HEALING: A MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE Comes to the Coolidge Next Month
Coolidge Corner Theatre ('The Coolidge') recently announced it will be hosting An Evening of Jazz and Healing, a one night event on Thursday, December 1 at 7pm. The event is produced by artist and former owner and programmer of the Coolidge, Justin Freed, and will include live jazz music, photography, drawings, projections, and film. Tickets are now on sale at $35 general / $32 Coolidge members.

More Hot Stories For You


Xiomaro Debuts Street Photography In New ExhibitsXiomaro Debuts Street Photography In New Exhibits
November 2, 2022

For the past decade, Xiomaro has been creating photographic collections for the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, Weir Farm National Historical Park - where he has served as its Visiting Artist - and other organizations.
Astrophysicist, Scientist, TV Host and Author Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Comes to The Bushnell Next MonthAstrophysicist, Scientist, TV Host and Author Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Comes to The Bushnell Next Month
November 2, 2022

Join Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson for an evening of engaging conversation on science, exploration, and the world as we know it. The humorous and insightful discussion with the celebrated host of the popular Star-Talk will take place at The Bushnell on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. 
AN EVENING OF JAZZ AND HEALING: A MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE Comes to the Coolidge Next MonthAN EVENING OF JAZZ AND HEALING: A MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE Comes to the Coolidge Next Month
November 2, 2022

Coolidge Corner Theatre ('The Coolidge') recently announced it will be hosting An Evening of Jazz and Healing, a one night event on Thursday, December 1 at 7pm. The event is produced by artist and former owner and programmer of the Coolidge, Justin Freed, and will include live jazz music, photography, drawings, projections, and film. Tickets are now on sale at $35 general / $32 Coolidge members.
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents SQUIRREL STOLE MY UNDERPANTS This MonthThe Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents SQUIRREL STOLE MY UNDERPANTS This Month
November 2, 2022

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present Squirrel Stole My Underpants by the Boston-based ensemble The Gottabees on Nov. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Hartford Stage Announces Holiday Production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAYHartford Stage Announces Holiday Production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
November 2, 2022

Usher in the season with the holiday hit It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Hartford Stage, starting performances November 25. In this stage adaptation directed by Zoë Golub-Sass, Connecticut playwright Joe Landry has refashioned the 1946 Jimmy Stewart movie into a play reminiscent of the Golden Age of Radio.Originally co-directed by Melia Bensussen and Rachel Alderman, the staging, complete with a Foley sound effects artists and period commercials, is certain to charm and entertain.