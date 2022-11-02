Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents The Doo Wop Project. Love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters, The Del Vikings? Ever wonder what Maroon 5 would sound like if they had lived in the Doo Wop era?

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the inception of group singing. In their epic shows, the Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5.

Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Playing at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.