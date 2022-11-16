Ring In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan Sun

Take your New Year 2023 celebration to the next level during Mohegan Sun's exciting Endless Midnight celebration where four-days of action-packed parties, giveaways, and entertainment take center-stage.

Mohegan Sun Arena brings three nights of Cirque Dreams Celebration, The Wolf Den plays host to can't miss tribute bands, nightlife hotspots like novelle and Avalon boast unique parties and The Countdown Finale returns to the Shops at Mohegan Sun! Plenty more is in store across Mohegan Sun in celebration of the New Year beginning December 28th.

Cirque Dreams Celebration



The New Year celebration kicks off on Wednesday, December 28th inside the Mohegan Sun Arena as the Cirque Dreams Celebration's acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular will dazzle guests with a three-part show! As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, Cirque Dreams Celebration conveys the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Cirque Dreams Celebration will headline Mohegan Sun Arena for three nights straight, beginning December 28th.

These concerts will start at 7:00pm and tickets are available for $25 via ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office subject to availability.

Wolf Den Lineup

Kicking off the action on Friday, December 30th inside Mohegan Sun's legendary Wolf Den will be one of Connecticut's premier five-piece tribute bands, Raise Your Hands: a Bon Jovi Tribute. Make your way to the Wolf Den at 8:00pm for a night full of Bon Jovi's greatest hits including Livin on a Prayer, Bed of Roses, and You Give Love a Bad Name. Catch the best band in Rhode Island Blurred Vision on the Wolf Den stage Saturday, December 31st for two sets at 8:00pm and 11:00pm as they rock the crowd into the new year! This award-winning eight-piece band plays a wide variety of music to keep the energy going.

Guests must be 21+ to attend shows in the Wolf Den. Guests may line up no sooner than three hours before the show. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited seating is available.

46.5K Giveaway

Bring in the New Year with cash at The Shops Concourse in Mohegan Sun! At 5:00pm on Saturday December 31st Mohegan is giving away $2,023 to 23 winners this New Year's Eve. To win, have the MoheganSunCasino.com app downloaded at the booth in front of the Mohegan Sun Box Office on New Year's Eve. Register, bet $10, and you will be entered into the giveaway! Visit the Shops Concourse booth before 7:30pm, show proof of a $10 bet on the app, and enter for a chance to win two tickets to Party into The New Year in the Uncas Ballroom.

Countdown Finale in The Shops at Mohegan Sun



Kick off the countdown to 2023 with family and friends at The Shops at Mohegan Sun for Party on the Concourse! From 9:00pm to 1:00am on Saturday, December 31st, The Shops will come alive when DJae Mêlée blasts the beats and DFX Entertainment perform their high-energy acts as we count down to Midnight capping off with an incredible pyrotechnic display! Hats, horns and tiaras will be available at Summer and Winter Coat Checks, Sky Valet and other entrances starting at 5:00pm (limited quantities available while supplies last - first come, first served).

Keep the celebration going inside the Uncas Ballroom during Mohegan Sun's "Party into the New Year" event. Celebrate New Year's Eve starting at 10:30pm in the Uncas Ballroom as the most extravagant New Year party gets underway with dancing and music by DJ Tom Macari. Guests will be able to enjoy an open bar, a champagne toast at Midnight and breakfast buffet as we ring in 2023!

Tickets are on sale now for $125 for regular admission through Ticketmaster, and increase to $150 on the day of. Price Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability.

New Year's Eve Nightlife

Lipstick, Lashes and Lies: A Variety Drag Show

Saturday, December 31st | 10:00pm |Comix Roadhouse

New Year's Eve nightlife options kick off at Comix Roadhouse with The Lipstick, Lashes, and Lies: A Variety Drag Show is the perfect way to spice up an end of year bachelorette party, birthday, divorce, or any other reason to laugh with your friends & family. Tickets to this 10:00pm show start at $15 and can be purchased on the website.

Great Gatsby Roaming Event

Saturday, December 31st | 7:00pm |novelle

Check out novelle's "Great Gatsby Roaming Event" kicking off at 7:00pm on Saturday, December 31st. Here, roaming entertainers will interact with guests throughout the event through and beyond the 2023 ball drop. Tickets to this event are on sale now for $50, and includes a choice of either a celebratory toast of champagne or the specialty "Cointreau Royale" supported by Rémy Cointreau. There is also a Viennese Hour dessert bar including passed hot and cold appetizers. Bottle service is also available, and live entertainment will be provided by David Davis, followed by DJ Flip in the late-night hours!

The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House

Saturday, December 31st | 10:00pm

The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House is also hosting a New Year's Eve 2023 party starting at 10:00pm featuring music by popular rockers, Red Light. For VIP reservations, call 860.862.7005.

VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock

Saturday, December 31st | 9:00pm

Over at VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock, guests can bring in 2023 with music by DJ CREAM starting at 9:00pm. For VIP reservations, call 860.862.4009. This event is 21+ and the dress code will be enforced.

Avalon Nightclub

Saturday, December 31st | 9:00pm

The New Year's Eve 2023 party at Avalon Nightclub starts at 9:00pm with music by DJ Chizzle. Ticket includes admission and a champagne toast at Midnight. For VIP reservations, call 860.862.CLUB. This event is 21+ and the dress code will be enforced.

Momentum members will also be able to triple their Status Points between Friday, December 30th through Monday, January 2nd by playing their favorite slots and table games. Momentum members can also wager in the Mohegan Sun Fanduel Sportsbook Racebook from 6:00am - Midnight to receive Triple Status Points.

For more information on Endless Midnight at Mohegan Sun, visit our website.

