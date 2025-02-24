Review: TERRA NOVA at Powerhouse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ted Tally’s Obie Award winning play, Terra Nova, tells the compelling story of the ill-fated British expedition based on facts and the letters and journals found on Captain Robert Scott’s frozen body. Briefly, in 1911-12, teams of five Englishmen and five Norwegians competed to get to the South Pole first. Five men did not return home.

The five Englishmen were Captain Robert Falcon Scott (played by Matthew Bogen), Captain Lawrence “Titus” Oates (Billy Anderson), Dr. Edward Williams (Daniel Basiletti), Lieutenant Henry “Birdie” Bowers (Chris Cluett), and Officer Edgar “Taffy” Evans (Dan Murphy). Roald Amundsen (Matt Regney) led the Norwegian mission. Amber Skye Noyes plays Kathleen, Scott’s wife.

Although both Amundsen and Scott went to Antarctica before, their individual planning strategies differed. Scott had a mindset of British pride and upper-class values and was simply not prepared for the unforeseen problems that lay ahead. Amundsen was a meticulous planner who was decisive when the unexpected happened. Amundsen’s team used dog sleds to move their gear instead of expending the crew’s energy, as Scott and his men did. Amundsen also took a slightly different route and beat the British to the South Pole by more than a month. Meanwhile, Taffy, who was suffering from severe frostbite, could no longer keep up with his team and he walked off to his death.

During their return to the base camp, they were battered by a winter that was exceptionally brutal, even for Antarctica. A fierce blizzard slowed them down and one by one, they died. The play opens and closes with Captain Scott writing in his journal. During the play, Scott conjures images of his wife, speaking at the Royal Geographical Society, and reuniting with his team in posh places.

The play leaves viewers with a lot to think about and a deep curiosity about the real expedition. Tally’s play is faithful to the facts and is as close to portraying the team members as closely as possible according to the men’s journals. The play depicts courage, ambition, suffering, self-sacrifice, humility, and regret.

You would not believe that this production of Terra Nova is community theatre. The actors give formidable, professional-grade performances. Deborah Burke proves herself to be a highly skilled and strong director. She also did the sound design, videos, photos, and set, which were phenomenal. She found that the most authentic set for Terra Nova was designed by Scott Ramp for Oregon’s Pentacle Theatre. Ramp, a renowned makeup artist, director, writer, and actor, recreated the massive sled, props, and costumes based on the measurements of the real things in the Royal Museums Greenwich in England. Joel Reynolds built the set to resemble the terrain of Antarctica. Yes, these were all shipped across the country! Patricia Spugani and Jessie Lizotte were the lighting designer and assistant. Liz Allen stage managed. Dylan Conuel’s original music complemented the show beautifully. Believe it or not, he’s just 11 years old. Burke discovered him at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Together with the amazingly talented cast takes local theater to new heights.

Terra Nova runs through March 9 at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park, 677 South Avenue in New Canaan (off Exit 37 of the Merritt Parkway). Tickets are available at www.tpnc.org. There are special talk backs after the Sunday afternoon performances. Terra Nova is not performed frequently, but it’s an excellent play, and this production will blow you away.

Fun fact: Terra Nova premiered in Connecticut at Yale Rep in 1977.

Photo by Deborah Burke

Reader Reviews