Review: M. BUTTERFLY at Brookfield Theatre Of The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater is vulnerability. You might see am actors on the stage think about their talent, their confidence, or their dedication, but all of that stems from vulnerability. You could of be the best actor in the world, but if you can't allow yourself to be vulnerable on the stage, the you'll always hold yourself back. Nothing was held back in Brookfield Theatre of the Arts‘ production of M. Butterfy by David Henry Hwang.

The story of M. Butterfly is inspired by a true story and mirrors the plot of the Italian Opera, Madame Butterfly. In essence, it focuses on French Diplomat, Rene Gallimard- played by Miles Everett- and the Chinese actor, Song Lilling- played by Todd Santa Maria- in Pre-Revolutionary China. What starts off as an unlikely love story takes a turn when it is revealed that Song is not only engaging in espionage, but also is lying about their identity. To see Everett and Santa Maria bare it all on stage in such an intimate way requires an intense level of vulnerability and commitment that left the audience stunned and in awe. One cannot express the chemistry displayed between these two.

The beauty onstage is equally supported by the entire crew: Directed by Lou Okell with Pippa Walton serving as both the Stage Manager and Intimacy Coordinator, this duo brought the play to life while creating an atmosphere of safety and trust that allowed Santa Maria and Everett the space to craft their relationship on the stage and in front of an audience of strangers time and again.

While they may be the stars, one can't neglect the work that the ensemble and choreographer, Nelly Walton, as they kept the show moving and alive. Adding in the technical elements, such as Andy Okell’s set, Stephen Cihanek’ lights, and Lou’s projections, Brookfield created a stunning masterpiece that needs to be seen to be believed.

Brookfield Theatre’s production of M. Butterfly runs from September 12 to October 4 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Please Note: M. Butterfy does contain nudity, depictions of suicide, prop guns, and is intended for mature audiences.

Reader Reviews

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...