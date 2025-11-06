Previews: SHE LOVES ME at Brookfield Theatre For The Arts

Celebrate this Holiday Season at Brookfield Theatre with "She Loves Me," an intimate and touching show featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), "She Loves Me" was nominated for five Tony Awards and the Broadway revival won the Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, and Critics Circle Award. Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, "She Loves Me" showcases an ensemble cast playing a range of memorable characters of all ages and each with their moment to shine.



Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia (Renee Browne) and Georg (Michael Newman) who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Meanwhile their boss,

Mr. Marczek (Chris Fay), is getting more demanding and co-worker Sipos (Robert Roda) worries about losing his job while Kodaly (Jason Maur) and Ilona (Rebecca Spalvieri) start to bicker. Join the staff and customers at Maraczek's Parfumerie as they search for true love and the perfect face cream...and all the twists and turns along the way!



The Brookfield Theatre production of "She Loves Me" is directed by Sean Latasa with musical director Sarah Fay and choreographer Jessica Chesbro. It opens on Friday, November 14 with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. through December 6. The theater is located at 184 Whisconier Road (Route 25) next to the Library in Brookfield. Admission is $35 reserved seating, $30 for senior citizens, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online or at the door. There is a free preview performance for area senior citizens on Thursday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. More information is available on the theater's website at www.BrookfieldTheatre.org.