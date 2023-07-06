Register Now For Darlene Zoller's Adult Tap Classes Through Playhouse Theatre Academy

Darlene Zoller's classes are continuing by popular demand, after successful winter and spring sessions. Registration is open, and slots are filling quickly.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Photo 1 Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Veanne Cox, And More
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Reveals Casts and Creative Teams for the 2023 National Playw Photo 2 Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Reveals Casts and Creative Teams for the 2023 National Playwrights Conference
Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo 3 Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30 Photo 4 Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30

Register Now For Darlene Zoller's Adult Tap Classes Through Playhouse Theatre Academy

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering Adult Tap Classes this summer for ages 18 and up. The session will be from July 10 - August 14th, and walk-ins are welcome. Darlene Zoller's classes are continuing by popular demand, after successful winter and spring sessions. Registration is open, and slots are filling quickly. 

Summer tap classes will be held in Simsbury, CT at The Goodrich at McLean Retirement Community (75 Great Pond Rd). Two levels will be offered: Absolute Beginners from 10 to 11am, and Advanced Beginner/Intermediate from 11am to 12pm. You may sign up for the entire session in advance, or drop in as your schedule allows and pay per class. For more information, including class descriptions, requirements, tuition, and more, visit Click Here.

These classes will be taught by Darlene Zoller, a teacher with 50 years of experience. She is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park and the Founder/Director of her dance company—stop/time dance theater,  well known for their exciting and entertaining annual productions which showcase their tap-dancing skills.  Darlene has a reputation for being able to get any level of dancer to feel good about themselves and she lives by the motto; “We're Better When We're Dancing!”

Darlene Zoller is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Playhouse on Park where she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. 

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including summer 2023 pricing and registration forms, please visit Click Here or call 860-523-5900 x16.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Westport Country Playhouse Offers Free, Behind-the Scenes Guided Tours In July And August Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Offers Free, Behind-the Scenes Guided Tours In July And August

Westport Country Playhouse announces that admission-free, guided tours are now available to the public by reservation from 10:30 a.m. to noon on selected Mondays and Saturdays: July 17, 22, and 24, and August 5 and 7.

2
Jazz Guitarist and Singer John Pizzarelli Performs Immortal Songs from the Stage and Scree Photo
Jazz Guitarist and Singer John Pizzarelli Performs Immortal Songs from the Stage and Screen at the Ridgefield Playhouse, September 8

​​​​​​​World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles.

3
Castle Craig Players Venture INTO THE WOODS Beginning July 28 Photo
Castle Craig Players Venture INTO THE WOODS Beginning July 28

The Castle Craig Players will conclude their 30th Anniversary Season with the beloved fairy tale musical Into the Woods. Winner of five Tony Awards, this modern classic by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine runs July 28 through August 13 at the group's intimate Meriden venue!

4
Westport Country Playhouse Symposium Welcomes Writer Jeffrey Hatcher, July 16 Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Symposium Welcomes Writer Jeffrey Hatcher, July 16

Stage and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher will be the symposium guest at Westport Country Playhouse on Sunday, July 16

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WANDA HOUSTON PROJECT
Music Mountain (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# INTO THE WOODS
Castle Craig Players (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FOUR OLD BROADS at the Sherman Playhouse
The Sherman Playhouse (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BARBARA FASANO TRIO
Music Mountain (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You