REZA EDGE OF ILLUSION Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Reza is an illusionist and a masterful showman, and he's bringing his mind-bending brand of modern magical entertainment to The Ridgefield Playhouse next weekend. With a powerful fusion of illusion paired with concert-style lighting and production, this is not your grandparents' magic show, this is a thrilling evening of entertainment and wonder, sure to inspire and amaze the entire family.

Catch Reza Edge of Illusion at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4:30pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Xfinity Family Series with support from HamletHub. Additional sponsorship is provided by South Salem Animal Hospital, Noah's Ark Animal Hospital, and Union Savings Bank, with charitable support provided from The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone to benefit the Hispanic Center of Greater Danbury. Make it a great day out with the family: visit Dimitri's Diner in Ridgefield before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your bill when tickets are presented.

Audiences can expect to witness such mega illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record breaking recreation of Houdini's most famous stunt and other unbelievable tricks! More than a magic show, Reza infuses state of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive and inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Perhaps Reza's greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level. Young and fresh, Edge of Illusion has earned various awards including "Magician of the Year." Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating....a can't miss show for the entire family!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45 - $55) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.