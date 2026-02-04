Kara Lindsay and Dan Micciche to Headline BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES at Connecticut Stage Company

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Stage Company is adding additional programming to their season with the launch of the Broadway Concert Series. Known for their up-close and personal performances with Broadway favorites, this series will continue the intimate experience CSC provides.

On March 7th, 2026 they will launch their Broadway Concert Series at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan, CT. Broadway star Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Once Upon a Mattress, Romy & Michelle the Musical) will headline the inaugural concert. The concert will also feature Dan Micciche, currently serving as the musical director, supervisor, and conductor of Wicked.

The performance begins at 7pm. Doors will open at 6pm for pre-show wine and beer, which is included with the purchase of a ticket. Stay after the performance for an exclusive talkback and Q&A with Lindsay & Micciche about life on Broadway.

Connecticut Stage Company, a non-profit theatre company based in New Canaan, currently in its third season, will be producing Next to Normal on May 2 & 3, 2026 and What the Constitution Means to Me on June 14th, 2026 which will star two-time Tony nominee, Kate Baldwin.

Tickets for Broadway Concert Series starring Kara Lindsay are available on CSC's website www.connecticutstagecompany.org. Seating is limited.

"We are looking forward to continuing to bring Broadway right into our backyard and sharing this exceptional talent with our community. It will be a night of much-needed joy!" - Connecticut Stage Company co-founder, Lorah Haskins

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to launch our Broadway Concert Series with Kara Lindsay & Dan Micciche, both of whom have been important pieces of the Broadway cultural fabric for over a decade. We can't wait for audiences to get to know them! " - Connecticut Stage Company co-founder, Kate Simone