Put On A Happy Face: JOKER Screens In Ridgefield With Post-Film Insights From Its Executive Producer, Richard Baratta

Put on your happy face: Joker is coming to the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, April 21st at 7:00pm, along with a very special Q&A and discussion with the film's executive producer, Richard Baratta. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role that netted him a win for Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars, Joker changed the game for comic book films, and proved that box office success and artistic achievement can go hand in hand.

After the film, executive producer Richard Baratta will lead a discussion and Q&A that takes you behind the scenes for the making of this great American cinematic masterpiece, along with his other films like The Irishman, five Spider-Man films and The Wolf Of Wall Street. This event is part of the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series, the Joseph Consentino Film Society Series and the Cohen & Wolf P.C. Movie Series.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix in this character study of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham City's fractured society. Longing for any light to shine on him, he tries his hand as a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events. Shocking in its originality and intensity, Joker is a game changer for so-called comic book movies.

In 1984, Baratta began his movie career as a location scout for Desperately Seeking Susan, and has steadily built a jaw dropping resume ever since. He has worked on dozens of films in various capacities, including BIG, Awakenings, Donnie Brasco, five Spider-Man films, Across The Universe, Taking of Pelham 123, The Wolf of Wall Street, and many more. In 2018 he was the Executive Producer on the Academy Awards nominated Irishman, and in 2019, he was an executive producer on Todd Phillip's Joker, which ultimately grossed more than $1 billion and won 2 Academy Awards. Baratta is also an accomplished musician whose work received a GRAMMY nomination in 2021.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($30) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.