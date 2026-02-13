Press Box Theater to Present Workshop of IDIO(ma)TIC

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Press Box Theater will present the World Premiere Workshop of IDIO(ma)TIC on March 28, offering audiences the first public presentation of a bold new play by an acclaimed creative team.

IDIO(ma)TIC is written by John Cariani, Tor Hyams, and Lisa St. Lou - artists whose combined careers span Broadway, Grammy-nominated music production, and one of the most produced plays in America.

Cariani is a Tony Award-nominated actor for his Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof and the playwright of Almost, Maine, widely regarded as one of the most frequently produced plays in the United States. His Broadway credits also include Something Rotten! and The Band's Visit.

Hyams is a Grammy Award-nominated producer and songwriter whose work spans major recording artists and original theatrical development. St. Lou is a Broadway veteran known for her work in The Producers, along with a distinguished career as a performer, recording artist, and writer. The production will be directed by Carol Ziske.

In IDIO(ma)TIC, familiar idioms escape the dictionary and step into real life. Characters fall in love at "first site," find themselves "beside themselves," and experience language quite literally. The play blends sharp comedy with deeper insight, revealing how the phrases we casually use shape the way we think, exaggerate, and love.

The March 28 presentation will be a workshop performance, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience a new play in development - a moment when a piece is still evolving and being shaped for its future life.