Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Is Now Accepting Applications For 2024 Summer Internship Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a limited amount of paid internship offerings this summer. Part-time and full-time opportunities are available. Applications should be submitted no later than Friday, April 19th, 2024 for full consideration. Dates of the 10-week full time program are Tuesday, June 18th - Sunday, August 18th, 2024.

The Professional Internship Program through Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (PTG) is designed specifically to open the door to college theatre artists and emerging professionals, giving them an opportunity to get hands-on experience as team members in a nurturing and collaborative environment. In addition to serving a vital role in a professional company, interns will be given a weekly stipend, receive professional development, and gain some wonderful networking opportunities!

Concentrations are available in the following areas: Costume/Wardrobe, Company Management, Business Management, Education, Marketing, Technical Theatre, Stage Management, and Development/Fundraising. Interns are assigned a mentor for the duration of the program, and participation can often be customized to fit individual strengths and goals.

To apply, please submit the following materials to Director of Education, Jill Zarcone at JZarcone@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org: A completed application form, a resumé documenting your administrative and artistic experiences, two letters of recommendation, a Personal Statement, Work Samples such as digital portfolios, websites, and reels if available. For more information, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Subsidiaries of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. include Playhouse on Park (West Hartford's own renowned professional theatre), Playhouse Theatre Academy (provides quality theatre instruction through programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities), and stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park's resident dance company).

Playhouse Theatre Group is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. Consideration for employment will be given to all applicants without regard to race/ethnicity, gender identity/sexual orientation, age or ability. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is committed to a policy of non-discrimination. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, marital status, unfavorable discharge from the military, handicap, or disability in its hiring practices, programs and activities.