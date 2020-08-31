Playhouse Theatre Academy is Offering Homeschool Programs for Kids and Teens

Playhouse Theatre Academy can custom design theatre programs, both online and in person.

Are you homeschooling your child for the 2020-21 school year? Playhouse Theatre Academy can custom design theatre programs, both online and in person at Playhouse on Park! A teaching artist can also visit your small group at home if this is more convenient for you. Playhouse Theatre Academy is located in West Hartford, CT, but can be available no matter where you live thanks to its plethora of online offerings. Custom theatre programs will ensure that the arts will remain a part of your child's curriculum. If you have kids who love acting and being creative, this is a wonderful opportunity. Classes can be created for kids of any age.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

To inquire about homeschooling options, email Elizabeth Simmons, Director of Education at ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or call her at (860) 523-5900 x16. To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/education_home.html. Playhouse Theatre Academy is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

