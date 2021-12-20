Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues January 8

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8pm. Brian Scott McFadden and Bob DiBuono will co-headline. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $17.50, all seats reserved.

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons. This policy is in effect through February 2022, and will be evaluated regularly. View the full policy at www.playhouseonpark.org.

Actor/Comedian Brian Scott McFadden is one of the funniest stand up comics working in the industry today. A regular on the NY comedy club circuit, Brian has recently taken his act to a whole new level with his high energy performances & some of the most unique, incisive & hilarious routines around. After making his debut on The Late Show with David Letterman Brian followed that up with an appearance on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson on CBS. A multidimensional performer Brian is both an accomplished stage actor, who has played Hamlet in New York, and a versatile voice over artist with a vast range of accents and character voices in his repertoire. Brian was recently seen on the big screen in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty with Ben Stiller & also performed in such films as Ice Age II with Ray Romano and Robots with Robin Williams & Halle Berry. Brian has just released his first live Comedy CD "What Women Want."

Bob DiBuono has established himself as one of the most dynamic acts on stage. With a sarcastic and edgy wit coupled with a high energy and animated delivery, he exposes the absurdities in life, his family and the social conscious. The versatility of being able to go in and out of original characters along with dead-on impersonations heightens this unique act! Bob DiBuono just appeared on GOTHAM LIVE ON AXS TV and has also been seen on MTV, E!, CNN, FOX'S RED EYE, GOOD DAY NY, OPIE AND ANTHONY and BOB AND TOM radio. He was a regular on the JIM BREUER Show on SIRIUS and has been seen in numerous TV commercials. Bob currently is based out of NYC and headlines around the country.

Tickets are now on sale for all 2021-22 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.