Playhouse On Park to Present COMEDY NIGHT At Dunkin' Donuts Park

Mike Murray and Bill Simas will co-headline for 90 minutes of laughs!

On Thursday, September 24th, Playhouse on Park is bringing its beloved Comedy Night to Dunkin' Donuts Park, Home of the Hartford Yard Goats, at 7pm (gates open at 6pm). Mike Murray and Bill Simas will co-headline for 90 minutes of laughs! Tickets are $15. Outside food & drink is not permitted. Seating will be socially distanced between parties. You will not need a physical ticket, your name and party size will be on a check in list at the gate/entry way. Masks must be worn at all times unless you are in your seat. Dunkin' Donuts Park requires social distancing at all times. Seating is limited. Parking is $7 (cash only). Concessions will be open.

Mike Murray (Co-Headliner) is a crowd favorite all over New England! He has an amazing story that will not only leave you inspired but also laughing out loud! Bill Simas (Co-Headliner) started doing stand-up in 2005, when he was given his first chance to perform with the RI Comedy Factory thanks to a RI comedy legend, Mr. John Perrotta! He has hosted at the Comedy Connection in East Providence RI, performed at Catch a Rising Star at Twin River Casino in Lincoln RI, and headlines various benefits and fundraisers. He also created (and is now headlining) a very successful show at Comix Comedy Club Bar & Grill at Foxwoods Casino. Bill has now begun touring nationally, headlining every six months at Catch a Rising Star at The Silver Legacy Casino in Reno, Nevada. October of 2014, Bill competed in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast competition, organized by TreeHouse Productions, at Mohegan Sun Casino. He placed top 5 out of several hundred comedians.

You can order tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am -2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment. For more information about Dunkin' Donuts Park including directions visit: www.yardgoatsbaseball.com

