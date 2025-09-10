Playhouse On Park Will Host Discounted Morning Performances For 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Throughout their 17th season, Playhouse on Park will offer two 10:30am performances for each of their five Main Stage Productions for only $25.00 ($28.50 with processing fees). Tickets are further discounted for High School student groups.

These special performances will occur on the following dates for the following productions:

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Thursday 10/02/25, Friday 10/10/2025. GUTENBERG, THE MUSICAL!, Thursday 01/29/26, Friday 02/06/26. THE MOUNTAINTOP, Thursday 03/12/26, Friday 03/20/26. THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, Thursday 04/23/26, Friday 05/01/26. THE WILD PARTY, Thursday 07/16/26, Friday 07/24/26. To learn more about each production or to purchase tickets visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call 860-523-5900 x 10.

Tracy Flater, Co-Founder/Executive Director of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. shares “We are so excited about these new performance times as there seems to be much demand from both the senior and school communities for options earlier than the typical 2pm matinee time.” She continues “It's also critical to our mission that we remain accessible to all and this reduced price point offers yet another opportunity to see our shows at an affordable cost.” Ms. Flater also noted that PTG, Inc. hopes to find a person or business interested in underwriting / sponsoring the morning matinees.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group (PTG) Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable professional productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.