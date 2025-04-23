Playhouse On Park Launches Online Silent Auction For Their Annual Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on Park is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, ENCORE! The theme this year is ENCORE! POP ROCKS. The online auction is officially live, and the fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, from 6 pm to midnight at The Bristol Event Center in Bristol, CT. The auction will close on Saturday, April 26th at 9:00 pm.

All the proceeds from this uniquely entertaining evening were dedicated to keeping professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage, and bringing excellent theatre arts programs through Playhouse Theatre Academy to children and youth for years to come!

Our online auction offers a fun way to support PTG from the comfort of your own home! If you are attending the FUNdraiser, items will be displayed at the event Auction items include incredible trips, fabulous vacation homes, services from personal care to home design to a dj to a DATTCO bus and so much more. Gift cards to your favorite restaurants and shops; tickets to live theatre and music events in CT and NYC. And, so much more! We are grateful to the many donors who have made this auction possible. New items are being added daily! Visit https://encore2025.ggo.bid to check it out.

Tickets are still available for Encore! POP ROCKS visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call 860-523-5900 x 10 for more information.

Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned professional theatre, offering a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. Playhouse Theatre Academy offers professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. For more info about Playhouse on Park or Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

Comments