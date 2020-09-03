Playhouse On Park Brings Summer Performances To Auerfarm In Bloomfield

Programming includes Comedy Night, Kids Days, two cabarets, and more!

Playhouse on Park will partner with Auerfarm for a series of fun, outdoor, socially-distanced events! There is a wide range of performances geared towards kids, teens, adults, or the entire family!

This includes Comedy Night, Kids Days, two cabarets, and Mama D's (a modern-day burlesque show)! Tickets range from $10-$25. Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets, and masks.

Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT will come to Auerfarm on Thursday, September 17 at 6:30pm. Join us for 90 minutes of laughs! Appropriate for ages 18 & up. KIDS DAYS are on Saturday, September 19 and Saturday, October 3 from 2-4pm; Playhouse on Park's Mainstage singers will perform all your favorite kids songs including show tunes, songs from the movies, and more! Ticket holders will be treated to a novelty ice cream from A.C. Petersen Farms and the opportunity to explore Auerfarm through barn tours, hay rides, and a visit to the gardens. On Thursday, September 24 at 6:30pm, vocalists Stephanie Reuning-Scherer and Declan Smith will perform a cabaret-style show called WELL THAT'S AWKWARD! featuring Broadway, pop, and jazz tunes; this show explores both the awkward comedy in new relationships, and also the hardships that come with adolescence and a teenager's growth into adulthood.

MAMA D'S OUTRAGEOUS ROMP IN THE HAY will perform on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 at 6:30pm. Conceived and directed by Darlene Zoller, with music direction by Colin Britt. The cast of Mama D's won't let a global pandemic keep them down; they're back and ready to make you laugh with some good old "down on the farm" fun, all while staying socially distant! A live band, great singers, and sexy dancers will help you forget your 2020 troubles. Appropriate for ages 18 & up. Lastly, BROADWAY AND MORE will take the stage on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2pm. Join singers from past Playhouse on Park productions for a 90-minute cabaret filled with show tunes, jazz standards and more.

Masks must be worn unless you are in your seats. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You will not need a physical ticket, your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Auerfarm requires social distancing at all times. You may purchase tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at the box office Mon-Fri 10am-2pm (244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119).

Auerfarm is located at 158 Auer Farm Rd. Bloomfield, CT 06002. Performances will take place in the Ensign Bickford Pavilion and seating will be socially distanced on the lawn around the pavilion.

