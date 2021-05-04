Playhouse On Park Announces Live Performances and Streaming For KILL MOVE PARADISE

KILL MOVE PARADISE by James Ijams is the next production in Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season. Dexter J. Singleton will direct this production. There will be live outdoor performances at Bushnell Park from June 20 - 25, 2021. KILL MOVE PARADISE will also be available to stream online from July 7 - August 1, 2021. Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Directly influenced by the 2014 murder of 12 year old Tamir Rice by a member of the Cleveland Police Department, James Ijames' New York Times Critics Pick play KILL MOVE PARADISE was developed in 2016 at the Victory Gardens Theatre in Chicago, Illinois and premiered in 2017 at the National Black Theatre in New York, New York. This raw, eye-opening production tells the story of Isa, Daz, Grif and Tiny, four black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife.

Tickets are now on sale for live performances and online streaming. Pre-show entertainment at Bushnell Park is brought to you by Black Eyed Sally's. There will be a talkback after every performance. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org for additional resources and information.

Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream. Upon purchasing a ticket, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt, your code to view the film and instructions on how to access it. The code is intended for the purchaser only. You will be able to access the film from July 7 - August 1 only.

You may purchase tickets online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person M-F from 10am-2pm at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.