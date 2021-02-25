Playhouse On Park Announces ENCORE! A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE
Leave your troubles behind and escape to a magical evening of food, drink, entertainment, and wonderment!
Save the date and join Playhouse on Park for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The theme this year is A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE. The event will take place outdoors at Auerfarm in Bloomfield from 6pm - 11pm. Creative Casual (practical shoes encouraged).
Leave your troubles behind and escape to a magical evening of food, drink, entertainment, and wonderment! Surrounded by the outdoor beauty at Auerfarm, you'll be transported to a place where the imagination runs free - all while showing your support for Playhouse on Park!
Encore! will comply to all CDC & State of CT COVID-19 safety guidelines in place at the time of the event. For more information, contact Liz Reynolds via email at LReynolds@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 x15, or visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.
About Playhouse on Park: It's Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre, located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris, and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.
For more info about Playhouse on Park, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.