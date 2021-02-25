Playhouse On Park Announces ENCORE! A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE

Save the date and join Playhouse on Park for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The theme this year is A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE. The event will take place outdoors at Auerfarm in Bloomfield from 6pm - 11pm. Creative Casual (practical shoes encouraged).

Leave your troubles behind and escape to a magical evening of food, drink, entertainment, and wonderment! Surrounded by the outdoor beauty at Auerfarm, you'll be transported to a place where the imagination runs free - all while showing your support for Playhouse on Park!

Encore! will comply to all CDC & State of CT COVID-19 safety guidelines in place at the time of the event. For more information, contact Liz Reynolds via email at LReynolds@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 x15, or visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

About Playhouse on Park: It's Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre, located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris, and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.

For more info about Playhouse on Park, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.