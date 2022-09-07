Play Selected for 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

The three witches have seen the future and predicted that the Capital Classics Theatre Company will stage Macbeth for the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival on the beautiful outdoor grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13-30, 2023.

"Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's post popular tragedies," said Artistic Associate and Production Director Geoffrey Sheehan. "We first staged Macbeth back in 2006, and I'm excited to see how its themes of power and passion take on new meaning in today's world."

As Connecticut's oldest continuously running outdoor Shakespeare festival, Capital Classics has a reputation for making Shakespeare accessible and affordable. Audience members are encouraged to bring their family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. This past summer, Capital Classics staged Much Ado About Nothing for its Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival with a record-breaking production that attracted the largest crowds in its 31-year history.

The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival is held outdoors (indoors in case of rain) at the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.

Macbeth and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival are produced by the Capital Classics Theatre Company, in partnership with the University of Saint Joseph, and supported by passionate Shakespeare fans and local businesses.

PHOTO CREDIT: Geoffrey Sheehan and Jovan Davis; photo by Nicole Battistone