Photos: First Look at SPRING AWAKENING at Madison Lyric Stage

The musical is running now through July 30. 

By: Jul. 24, 2023

 Madison Lyric Stage presents Spring Awakening, running now through July 30.  Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial play from 1891, Spring Awakening is a groundbreaking musical that explores the tumultuous journey of self-discovery, teenage angst and burgeoning adulthood. 

Check out all new photos below!

With a book by Steven Sater and a score composed by Duncan Sheik, Spring Awakening delves deeply into the timeless themes of love, rebellion and the yearning for freedom.  The Tony Award-winning musical depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of adolescence, alongside the repressive society that threatens them.

“We are thrilled to bring Spring Awakening to life on our stage this summer,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage.  “This iconic and thought-provoking musical resonates with audiences of all generations, as it explores the timeless challenges and aspirations faced by young people.  Join us as we transport you to the world of late 19th century Germany, to experience the thrill, heartache and rebellion of youth.”

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org, or by calling 203-215-6329.  Show times are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.  Performances will be held inside MLS’s brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.

