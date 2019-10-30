Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Performed at a Benefit To Support JIB Productions

Broadway legend (and Connecticut resident) Stephen Schwartz performed for over 100 people at a private home in Westport as part of a benefit to support not-for -profit Westport-based arts organization JIB Productions. JIB brings the Play With Your Food lunchtime playreadings series and SHORT CUTS Film Festival to Fairfield County, CT each year and was founded by Artistic Director Carole Schweid. Schweid's connection to Stephen Schwartz goes back decades to when she performed in the national tour of Pippin so it felt natural to reach out to her Connecticut "neighbor" to help raise funds for her performing and visual arts organization.

Multi award-winning composer Schwartz performed several of his hits for Sponsor Ticket holders and entertained the crowd with stories of how the songs came to be! Guests were also treated to a "Moveable Feast of Theater "watching short plays throughout the house. Sponsors included Tito's Handmade Vodka and catering was by Fairfield County's AMG Catering and Events. Each year the Play With Your Food play reading series includes a delicious lunch catered by local restaurants along with three one-act play readings performed by professional actors. This annual series has been playing to sellout crowds throughout Fairfield County for over 10 years. For more information on the upcoming season, visit jibproductions.org.

Photo Credit: Jamie Maletz





