Photo Flash: First Look at Westport Country Playhouse's SKELETON CREW

Westport Country Playhouse will stage the gripping drama, "Skeleton Crew," written by 2018 MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellow Dominique Morisseau and directed by LA Williams, from June 4 through June 22.

In "Skeleton Crew," rumor has it that Detroit's last export auto plant will soon close. Four factory workers navigate opposing agendas and shifting power dynamics in their desperate attempts to survive whatever comes next.

The cast of "Skeleton Crew" includes Leland Fowler as Dez (Off-Broadway's "If Pretty Hurts Ugly," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Measure for Measure"; regional theater's "Skeleton Crew" at Dorset Theatre Festival, "Seven Guitars" at Yale Repertory Theater; BA Morehouse College, MFA Yale School of Drama); Perri Gaffney as Faye (Off-Broadway's "The Resurrection of Alice," adapted from her novel, AUDELCO nomination Best Solo Performance; "Harlem Duet," AUDELCO nomination Best Actress; "The Waiting Room," AUDELCO nomination Best Ensemble; other credits include "Steel Magnolias," Theatre Tampa Bay Outstanding Lead Actress nomination); Toni Martin as Shanita(Broadway's "Airline Highway"; New York's "Dream Ticket"; Chicago's "Airline Highway," "A Raisin in the Sun," Best Supporting Actress award from Black Theatre Alliance; Washington D.C.'s "Nina Simone: Four Women"; BFA University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee); and Sean Nelson as Reggie (multiple plays on and off-Broadway including "The Shadow Box," "American Buffalo," "Hey Little Walter"; lead role in his debut film 'Fresh"; HBO miniseries "The Corner," MTV film "The Wood").

The creative team includes Caite Hevner; set design; Asa Benally, costume design; Xavier Pierce, lighting design; Chris Lane, sound design; Samantha Shoffner, props supervisor; Bryan Bauer, production stage manager; and Megan Smith, assistant stage manager.

Single tickets start at $30 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. Special offers are available for seniors, students, educators, and playwrights. For details, visit westportplayhouse.org/special-offers.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





