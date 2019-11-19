Photo Flash: First Look at MATILDA at Bainbridge Performing Arts

Join BPA for a heartwarming story just right for the holidays as BPA presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical December 6 - 22. This magical story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny is based on Roald Dahl's beloved book. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Join them December 6 - 22 for Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, with evening shows on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., early matinees on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., and matinees on Sundays at 3:00 p.m. The run includes a special Pay-What-You-Can Preview performance on Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., and the Opening Night Reception is Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569, or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. First Saturday Teen Tickets are $5 per youth on the first Saturday of the run. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Photo Credit: Derek Villanueva

